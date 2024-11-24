Local authorities continue to enforce ban on vape products - Johor Exco

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Local authorities in Johor continue to enforce the ban on the sale of vape products and electronic cigarettes, and have not issued any licenses for their sale.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman, Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor, said the decision to prohibit the sale of vape products and electronic cigarettes has remained in effect since 2016.

He explained that the eight-year ban remains in effect on the sale and purchase of vape products, as well as gel or liquid flavours, particularly those containing nicotine.

“As of today, local authorities in Johor have not issued any licenses for the sale of vape products or electronic cigarettes and continue to enforce the ban on their sale,” he told reporters during the State Assembly session at Bangunan Sultan Ismail today.

On Jan 1, 2016, the Johor state government implemented a law banning the use of vape products, including taking action against traders involved in the sale of such devices, following a decree by the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, prohibiting such activities in the state.

On Nov 19, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad announced that vape products will remain regulated under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852), which came into force on Oct 1.

He further explained that while the federal government has opted not to ban the sale of vape products at the national level, state governments have the authority to set their own policies, including imposing sales bans through local authorities.