KUALA LUMPUR: Local film and drama industry players are reminded to uphold responsibility in producing works that do not contradict Islamic faith and values, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

Commenting on the portrayal of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) elements in local dramas, he said the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) has provided clear guidelines for production houses to refer to before producing any content.

“LGBT elements clearly go against Islamic teachings and should not be featured, especially during Ramadan.

“What values are we promoting? Because I believe dramas play an important role in shaping the morals and outlook of society,” he told reporters after attending the World #QuranHour 2025 programme at the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) here today.

A drama being broadcast on a local pay-TV channel recently went viral and faced criticism for featuring immoral elements.

Meanwhile, commenting on the latest situation in Gaza, Mohd Na’im stressed that Muslims must stand united in defending the rights of the Palestinian people, as highlighted in Surah Al-Saff, which was the focus of this year’s World #QuranHour.

“Muslims worldwide must stand together like Bunyanun Marsus, a solid structure, in fighting for the freedom of Palestinians from the grip of the Zionist regime,” he said.

He added that he is considering the recital of Qunut Nazilah special supplication after Aidilfitri prayers to pray for the well-being of Muslims in Gaza.

Earlier, Mohd Na’im attended the 10th edition of World #QuranHour 2025 at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Mosque here.

Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah graced the event, which was held simultaneously in 313 locations across 79 countries.

Also present was the Prime Minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also Bandar Tun Razak MP.