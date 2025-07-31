Locality-based teacher placements prioritise Sabah, Sarawak, and Orang Asli graduates

KUALA LUMPUR: Locality-based placement is a key factor in deploying new teachers, particularly for graduates from Sabah, Sarawak, and the Orang Asli community, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

The approach aims to allow teachers to serve near their hometowns while enhancing rural education development.

Fadhlina clarified that final placements depend on actual vacancies and subject requirements, aligning with national education priorities.

“While candidates can state their preferred locations, placements are determined by option needs and available vacancies,“ she explained in response to a question from Kalam Salan (PN-Sabak Bernam) during the Dewan Rakyat session.

The ministry ensures strategic teacher distribution to maintain quality education nationwide.

Special admission pathways at the Institute of Teacher Education (IPGM) further support targeted placements for Sabah, Sarawak, and Orang Asli candidates, addressing local school needs. - Bernama