Locally assembled EVs and ASEAN convoy highlight National Day parade

KUALA LUMPUR: Locally assembled electric vehicles and a decorated ASEAN chairmanship convoy will highlight this year’s National Day celebrations on 31 August at Dataran Putrajaya.

Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa said the contingents are part of the 83 groups taking part in this year’s parade.

He said this year’s celebration, themed “Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni”, reflects the government’s aim to build a developed nation not only through economic and infrastructure growth, but also by prioritising humanity, public welfare and social justice.

“This year’s parade will feature 13,204 participants, 515 assets, 116 animals, including sniffer dogs and horses, and 78 vehicles, including locally assembled EVs.

“The decorated vehicles will showcase the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 campaign, with crowd favourites such as cultural performances, patriotic songs, processions and traditional dances,” he said on TV3’s Malaysia Hari Ini today.

The celebration will feature aerial displays by the Royal Malaysian Air Force, as well as assets from the Royal Malaysian Navy, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and the Royal Malaysia Police.

“There will be a 150-member military bagpipe performance and a special appearance by national songstress Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin, who will perform the Malaysia MADANI theme song,” said Mohamad Fauzi.

He said 1,000 participants, comprising members of the Department of Culture and Arts, students from Sekolah Permata Seni Tari and Sekolah Seni Malaysia, along with representatives from various government agencies, will perform in a special cultural segment highlighting Malaysia’s rich diversity.

The festivities will also include Riuh Merdeka, a 30-hour non-stop programme starting 2 pm on Saturday, Aug 30, until 6 pm on Sunday.

“Local entrepreneurs will promote their products, and there will be free film screenings including BoBoiBoy, and performances by top local acts such as Misha Omar, Yuna, Alif Satar and I Am Neeta,” he said.

He expressed hope that this year’s National Day celebrations would inspire Malaysians to reflect on the true meaning of independence.

“We may not be able to fight as our forefathers did, but we should be grateful to live in a peaceful, sovereign nation,” he said.

He called on Malaysians to show their patriotism by actively supporting the celebrations, including flying the Jalur Gemilang at workplaces and homes. – Bernama