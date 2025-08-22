Three more Malaysian job scam victims return from Cambodia

KUALA LUMPUR: Three more Malaysian victims of job scam syndicates in Cambodia will be repatriated on Friday according to the Malaysian Foreign Ministry.

This follows the recent return of thirty Malaysians identified as scam victims who were flown home via Sihanoukville International Airport earlier this week.

“The ministry through the Embassy of Malaysia in Phnom Penh remains actively engaged in monitoring the condition of all victims and continues to work closely with the authorities in both Malaysia and Cambodia in facilitating investigations providing psychosocial support and pursuing the rescue and return of remaining Malaysians still trapped in such syndicates” the ministry said in a statement.

Embassy officers provided consular assistance at the airport including help with immigration documentation coordination with local authorities and support for victims before departure.

The Foreign Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Malaysians abroad emphasizing that citizen safety and welfare remain top priorities.

Cambodia has reportedly intensified its crackdown on online scam activities since July resulting in the deportation of over three thousand victims from various countries. – Bernama