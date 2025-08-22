Nurse killed in motorcycle accident en route to RXZ gathering in Terengganu

KUALA BERANG: A nurse was killed after the Yamaha RXZ motorcycle she was riding skidded at Kilometre 394 of the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2), heading towards Kuala Terengganu, this afternoon.

Hulu Terengganu district police chief Superintendent Sharudin Abdul Wahab said the victim, Roslinawati Ramli, 33, who was also a participant in the RXZ Members 7.0 programme, died at the scene due to head injuries.

He said initial investigations revealed that the victim, who was riding her husband’s motorcycle, left Simpang Renggam, Johor at about 1 am today before skidding at the scene around noon.

The victim left home in Simpang Renggam for Kuala Terengganu to participate in the RXZ Members 7.0 programme, travelling in a convoy with 13 other motorcycles.

“When at the scene, the victim, who is from Felda Tementi, Triang, Pahang, lost control of the motorcycle, skidded and fell onto the road,“ he said when contacted today.

Sharudin said the victim’s body was taken to the Hulu Terengganu Hospital’s forensic unit for further action and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Police advised participants of the RXZ Members 7.0 programme to be more careful and ride cautiously to avoid unwanted incidents. - Bernama