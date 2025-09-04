Logging and plastic waste threaten biodiversity at ASEAN environment meet

LANGKAWI: Climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution dominated discussions at the three-day 18th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on the Environment (AMME-18) here.

Acting Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani stated climate change represents a global challenge requiring collective action.

Malaysia remains committed to fulfilling its international commitments under United Nations agreements.

Johari specifically highlighted biodiversity loss caused by logging and deforestation activities as a major concern.

He warned that unchecked deforestation leads to irreversible loss of forest treasures and biodiversity.

The minister also addressed plastic pollution as a critical environmental issue with long-term consequences.

Plastic waste proves extremely difficult to decompose, creating persistent environmental challenges.

Johari confirmed the government’s firm stance against importing foreign plastic and waste under circular economy pretexts.

He has ordered a complete halt to such imports to prevent Malaysia from becoming a global dumping ground.

This policy has received full approval from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

AMME-18 brought together ASEAN environment ministers and senior officials to strengthen regional cooperation.

The meeting focused on ensuring sustainable development through inclusive environmental management strategies. – Bernama