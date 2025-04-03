Logistics company charged with overloading in KM204 fatal crash

ALOR GAJAH: A logistics company suspected of causing the five-vehicle collision that claimed seven lives at Kilometre (KM) 204 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) northbound on Dec 23 last year was charged with overloading in the Alor Gajah Magistrate’s Court today.

The company, represented by its operations manager Ng Chee Keong, 36, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read before Magistrate Dr Teoh Shu Yee.

According to the charge sheet, the company was accused of having violated the terms of its licence by transporting 68,260 kilogrammes (kg) of OPC cement powder - exceeding the permitted weight limit of 52,000 kg by 16,260 kg. The offence allegedly occurred at 8.30 pm on Dec 23, last year at KM 204 of the PLUS expressway southbound.

The charge was framed under Section 57(1)(b)(vi) of the Land Public Transport Act 2010, which provides a fine of between RM1,000 and RM500,000, imprisonment of up to two years, or both, with the possibility of forfeiture upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Asri Abd Rahman Sidik led the prosecution, while lawyer Chew Jee San represented the company.

The court set April 8 for case mention and document submission.