SUBANG JAYA: The logistics sector must take advantage of government support, such as the income tax exemption for smart logistics complexes, to further uplift the sector and encourage the adoption of Industry 4.0 technology, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said initiatives such as the tax exemption are designed to drive smarter and more efficient operations in warehousing and logistics.

“By integrating automation, data analytics, and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, we are not only optimising supply chain performance but also positioning Malaysia as a regional leader in smart logistics innovation,” he said after launching the Ninja Cold by Ninja Van Malaysia’s new Ninja Cold temperature-controlled logistic solution here today.

Loke pointed out that as industries continue to evolve, the logistics sector must rise to meet new challenges, especially in critical areas such as pharmaceuticals, food safety and sustainability.

He said the future of logistics in Malaysia is full of opportunities.

“With increasing digitalisation and the adoption of green technologies, we stand at the threshold of a new era,” he said.

Loke also said services like Ninja Cold will not only cater to current needs but also pave the way for future advancements, enabling Malaysia to remain competitive on the global stage.

He believed that the usage of the latest and green technologies could help many businesses, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs), to cater their products across borders with an innovative service offering.

Meanwhile, Loke said Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has taken the necessary action in the process of being delisted.

“It’s a normal process and an appropriate action,” he added.

Yesterday, MAHB issued a statement that all five independent non-executive directors have tendered their resignations, effective on the delisting date.

The impending delisting and privatisation will see MAHB emerge as a single-shareholder company, owned 100 per cent by Gateway Development Alliance Sdn Bhd (GDA), with the government remaining a special shareholder.