Lojing Highlands special area plan for sustainable development

KOTA BHARU: The Lojing Highlands Special Area Plan (RKK) has been drafted as a guideline to enable dynamic and holistic development to be implemented in the area.

Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan said the main plan in the Lojing Highlands is to achieve sustainable development.

“Therefore, effective strategies must be outlined to preserve and conserve the environment, create viable areas for economic development, as well as form settlements that are suitable for living and meet the needs of the local community,“ he said.

He said this when answering a question by Bahari Mohamad Nor (PAS-Gual Ipoh) on the state government’s moves for development in Lojing to be more comprehensive and suitable for cold weather areas such as Cameron Highlands, Pahang at the State Legislative Assembly at Kota Darulnaim Complex today.

Commenting further, Mohamed Fadzli said that among the focus of development in the Lojing area is the development of institutions such as housing, education and health as well as the development of community facilities.

“In addition, focus is also given to the development of highland agriculture with its implementation through agencies from the federal and state governments as well as commercial development.

“Agro and Eco-Tourism development such as creating a Rafflesia Conservation Centre, Glamping Site, Deer Park and Herbarium, Forest Tree Planting, Sigar Resort Centre, Planting 40 Types of Durian and research centres are also given focus to develop the area,“ he said.