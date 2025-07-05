Loke confirms KLIA Aerotrain meets safety standards after disruptions

PUTRAJAYA: Transport Minister Anthony Loke has reassured travellers that the new Aerotrain service at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 is safe and fully compliant with international standards. His statement follows recent disruptions caused by technical faults and passenger-related incidents.

Loke emphasised that Malaysia Airports and the Transport Ministry are dedicated to maintaining high service quality and addressing any operational concerns promptly. “I appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as we fine-tune operations during this early phase of the new Aerotrain service,“ he said.

Earlier, Malaysia Airports confirmed a temporary suspension of the Aerotrain service due to water accumulation in the tunnel after heavy rainfall. The drainage system, equipped with pumps for extreme weather, experienced a malfunction in an older pump unrelated to the new Aerotrain system.

“The water reached a safety threshold, triggering the Aerotrain’s safety system to automatically suspend operations as a precautionary measure,“ Loke explained. He also addressed a separate incident where a passenger obstructed platform doors, activating the train’s safety mechanism.

“Both incidents, though regrettable, actually reflect the integrity and reliability of the new Aerotrain’s safety systems,“ he said, highlighting that the system is designed to prioritise passenger safety by detecting and responding to potential hazards. - Bernama