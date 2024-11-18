Loke moots Malaysia-Hong Kong dual air cargo hub to strengthen global trade

PUTRAJAYA: Transport Minister Anthony Loke shared his vision for a closer collaboration between Malaysia and Hong Kong to form a dual air cargo hub to facilitate global trade today.

Speaking at the Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference (ALMAC) in Hong Kong, he highlighted the strategic importance of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) in strengthening international trade networks.

“Together, we can create a robust air cargo network that enhances trade flow, benefiting not just our economies but the global supply chain,” he said in his speech as he underscored Malaysia’s vital role in the regional and global logistics ecosystem.

“Malaysia’s central position within ASEAN and its world-class transport infrastructure makes it a natural gateway for international trade,” he said, pointing out that Malaysia’s ports, airports, and rail networks were designed to support seamless connectivity, driving regional and global economic growth.

He further emphasised Malaysia’s commitment to fostering collaboration in trade, stating Malaysia’s firm belief in collaboration and reiterated the country’s readiness to work with regional and global partners to strengthen logistics networks, enhance connectivity, and promote inclusive economic development.

“In today’s interconnected world, building strong partnerships is the key to ensuring sustainable growth and resilience in the face of global challenges,” Loke said, pointing out that the government’s ongoing investments in critical infrastructure such as Port Klang and other key logistics corridors would ensure that the country remained a competitive and sustainable player in the global supply chain.

This year’s ALMAC, themed ‘Shaping the Future of Supply Chains: Resilience and Sustainability’, brought together industry leaders to discuss emerging trends, including digitalisation, sustainability, and resilience.

The event underscored the importance of regional collaboration in advancing the global logistics industry.