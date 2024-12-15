Loke warns ferry operators: No diesel subsidy for fare hikes

KUALA LUMPUR:Transport Minister Anthony Loke has warned ferry operators that they will not be eligible for diesel subsidies if they hike fares, particularly for locals and domestic tourists.

In a Facebook post today, Loke stated that the ministry had received in-principle approval from the Ministry of Finance last Friday to provide diesel subsidies to ferry operators serving major islands nationwide, including Langkawi, starting Jan 1 next year.

“I am deeply disappointed by the hasty decision of Langkawi ferry operators announcing fare increases today.

“It would be better for all operators to immediately retract this announcement and engage in discussions with the Ministry of Transport soon,“ the post read.

Earlier, media reports stated that fares for round-trip ferry services between Kuala Kedah, Kuala Perlis, and Langkawi would increase by RM3 to RM10.50 starting Jan 1 next year.