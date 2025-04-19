Loke warns ‘tontos’ against threatening JPJ officers

IPOH: Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook today issued a stern warning to ‘tontos’ (informants) who have been threatening Road Transport Department (JPJ) enforcement officers, particularly during operations involving heavy vehicles.

Loke stressed that JPJ would never compromise or bow to any threats posed by tontos, who were allegedly hired by heavy vehicle operators.

“I want to make it very clear that JPJ officers are authorised enforcement personnel of the government. Anyone who challenges them is essentially challenging the laws of this country.

“These officers are carrying out their duties and will continue to do so bravely, without fear or favour,” he said at a press conference after attending the 79th JPJ Anniversary Celebration here today.

Also present were Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah and JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli.

Loke acknowledged that since JPJ had intensified enforcement operations and applied stricter laws on heavy vehicles, certain parties had shown discontent with the move.

However, he said the government bore the responsibility of ensuring road users’ safety, particularly with the rising number of fatal accidents involving heavy vehicles.

He also urged heavy vehicle operating companies to not only ensure that their vehicles were in good condition but also that their drivers were properly trained, responsible, and free from substance abuse.