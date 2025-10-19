Lorry carrying double permitted load detained in Perak JPJ operation

IPOH: A lorry carrying a load almost double the permitted limit was detained during Ops Perang Kenderaan Lebih Muatan by the Perak Road Transport Department at Jalan Batu 15, Lekir–Sitiawan, near Seri Manjung.

Perak JPJ stated that the General Cargo lorry was found to be carrying an actual load of 44,800 kilogrammes, exceeding the permitted load of 24,000 kilogrammes by 20,800 kilogrammes, or 86.67%.

JPJ informed that the inspection also found that the lorry driver was a foreign national and did not possess a valid driving licence.

Consequently, a Vehicle Detention Notice was issued under Section 80(1) of the Land Public Transport Act 2010, and further investigation is being carried out to identify the company owner and the cause of the legal violation.

JPJ stated it will not compromise with any party that disregards aspects of safety and road laws.

Vehicles that are overloaded not only endanger other users but also accelerate the damage to roads.

The operation is part of the nationwide War on Overloaded Vehicles Operation, in line with the directive from the JPJ Director-General to curb the activities of commercial vehicles that do not comply with load regulations. – Bernama