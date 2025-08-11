Lorry driver and attendant arrested with RM13.45m contraband cigarettes

SEPANG: A lorry driver and his attendant were arrested with suspected contraband cigarettes worth RM13.45 million at the MEX Toll Plaza on the KL-Putrajaya Expressway.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar confirmed the arrest of the two local men, aged 35 and 38, on August 3.

The suspects were intercepted while driving a bonded Hino truck at 2.30 pm.

Police discovered 566 master cases of illicit cigarettes during the vehicle inspection.

Each master case contained 50 cartons of cigarettes of various brands.

Apart from the cigarettes, authorities seized the Hino truck, two mobile phones, and four delivery order sheets.

Both suspects had prior criminal records and histories of drug abuse.

The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

Offenders face fines of at least 10 times the customs duty or RM100,000, whichever is higher.

They may also be imprisoned for six months to five years if convicted.

The two men were charged at the Sepang Magistrate’s Court on August 7.

Their case is set for mention on September 9.

Shazeli praised the police for their commitment in combating smuggling activities.

He highlighted the role of Bukit Aman’s Department of Internal Security and Public Order in the operation.

The joint effort also targets wildlife crime alongside contraband smuggling. - Bernama