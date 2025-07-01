Lorry driver, attendant killed in KL-Karak highway crash identified

KUANTAN: Police have identified the driver and his attendant who were killed after their lorry plunged into a ravine at Km42.1 of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway last night.

Bentong police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said the lorry driver was identified as Norazuat Mokhtar, 39, while the attendant was Shamsol Yaakob, 40.

He said the accident occurred when the lorry, carrying scrap metal, was on its way from Bukit Kemuning, Klang to Kuantan.

“The driver is believed to have lost control of the vehicle, which skidded and plunged into the ravine,“ he said in a statement today.

Zaiham requested witnesses to the crash to contact the police to facilitate investigations.