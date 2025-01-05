MELAKA: A driver and attendant of goods service vehicles (KPB) were detained after testing positive for drugs during a special director’s operation (overloading) conducted around Melaka from 10 pm yesterday until 9 am today.

Melaka Road Transport Department (JPJ) deputy director Khairul Aswad Abdul Halim said the attendant of a lorry transporting bundled clothing from Kuala Lumpur was detained after a urine test found him positive for methamphetamine at about 11.30 pm at Jalan Tun Hamzah here.

“The lorry was stopped after being found to be overloaded with used clothing. Urine tests were carried out on both the driver and attendant by the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK), and the attendant tested positive for drugs.

“In the second case, a lorry driver, in his 40s, who was transporting corn from Port Klang to Jasin was also found to be positive for the same drug. Both have been detained,” he said in a statement today.

He said 89 vehicles were inspected, of which 21 were ordered to undergo weighing during the operation which involved 25 JPJ and five AADK personnel.

He said 19 of the vehicles were found to be overloaded, while one vehicle was within the limit and another failed to show up for weighing.

Khairul Aswad said the driver who failed to attend the weighing session would be issued a notice under Section 63(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 via registered post.

A total of 43 notices were issued for various offences to the inspected goods service vehicle drivers.

“Most KPB drivers found carrying overloaded cargo admitted to doing so to earn extra commissions or wages,” he said.

Khairul Aswad also urged companies, owners and drivers of goods service vehicles to always comply with the regulations, including enhancing commercial vehicle operational safety to ensure that the road ecosystem is safe for other road users.