KUALA LUMPUR: A lorry driver pleaded not guilty in the Ampang Magistrate’s Court today to a charge of assisting in the concealment of a Public Gold automatic withdrawal machine (ATM) recently.

Loh Kian Luck, 41, was alleged to have voluntarily assisted in concealing the machine, which is owned by Public Gold and was reported missing, at a premises in the Bukit Angkat Industrial Area, at 3 pm last Dec 2.

The charge, framed under Section 414 of the Penal Code, carries a prison sentence of up to seven years or with a fine or both, on conviction.

Magistrate Normaizan Rahim allowed Loh bail of RM3,500 with one surety and fixed Feb 20 for mention for the submission of documents

Deputy Public Prosecutor Wan Nur Iman Wan Ahmad Afzal appeared for the prosecution, while Loh was represented by lawyer Vinobha Doss, from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK).