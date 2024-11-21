Lorry driver fined RM16,500 for reckless driving

ALOR GAJAH: A lorry driver was fined RM16,500, in default six months jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today after he pleaded guilty to three counts of reckless and inconsiderate driving that led to a fatal accident involving a family five years ago.

Magistrate Nurul Bahiyah Kamaluddin imposed the fine on T. Kumaresan, 30, and ordered that his driving licence be endorsed with the conviction.

Kumaresan was charged with driving carelessly, causing a collision which resulted in the deaths of Ng Kwang Shiang, 34, Ng Hui Bee, 27, and their seven-year-old daughter at 12.09 am on Nov 18, 2019, at Jalan Kolam, Alor Gajah.

The charges were framed under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a fine of between RM5,000 and RM10,000 or imprisonment of up to 12 months, with the conviction recorded on the driver’s licence.