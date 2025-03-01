Lorry driver fined RM4,000 for intimidating Baby Shima

SIBU: A lorry driver was fined RM4,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for intimidating singer Nor Ashimah Ramli, also known as Baby Shima.

Magistrate Oon Kork Chern meted out the fine on Mel Maxpherson Munded, 32, of Kampung Bratan, Jalan Borneo Heights, who pleaded guilty to committing criminal intimidation.

He was charged with committing the offence by sending a death threat to the singer with intent to cause alarm to her at the lobby of Kingwood Hotel here at about 11 pm on Dec 30, 2024.

The charge, framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to seven years or with a fine or both upon conviction.

Prior to the sentencing, Magistrate Oon asked the accused whether he was aware that he had committed criminal intimidation, to which the accused said he was not aware of it and that he was under the influence of alcohol.

In mitigation, Mel Maxpherson said he is married with a child and is also supporting his mother.

Prosecution officer ASP Siti Mariyah Dahari requested the court to impose a heavy sentence as a lesson to the accused and the public at large.

According to the facts of the case, Baby Shima was informed by her manager that there was a threatening comment from a Facebook user.

Following that, accompanied by Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing Police, Baby Shima lodged a report at the Sibu Police Station, which then led to Mel Maxpherson’s arrest.

Baby Shima was among the guest artists who performed at the 2025 New Year’s Eve celebration organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture at the Azman Hashim Community Sports Complex in Sibu Jaya.