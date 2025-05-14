TELUK INTAN: The lorry driver involved in the crash that killed nine personnel of the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) yesterday is on remand for four days from today.

Hilir Perak police chief ACP Dr Bakri Zainal Abidin said the remand order against the 45-year-old man was issued by Magistrate Naidatul Athirah Azman.

The man is investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving and shall on conviction be punished with imprisonment for a term of not less than two years and not more than ten years and to a fine of up to RM50,000, and also shall be disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving license for not less than five years.

The crash occurred at about 8.50 am yesterday when a truck carrying 18 FRU personnel returning to Ipoh from an assignment in Teluk Intan was rammed by a gravel-laden lorry along Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampam.

Nine FRU personnel were killed in the crash, two were seriously injured, and seven others sustained minor injuries

Those killed were Sergeant Perumal s/o Sugunanathan, 44, from Lahat, Ipoh; Sergeant Mohd Roslan Abd Rahim, 46, from Tanjung Rambutan, Ipoh; Corporal Mohd Pozli Jaudin, 41, from Gunung Rapat, Ipoh; Corporal Nurit Ak Pandak, 34, (Kampar) and Corporal Amiruddin Zabri, 38, (Gopeng).

Also killed were Corporal Mohamad Hilmi Mohd Azlan, 38, from Taiping; Corporal Muhamad Akmal Muhamad, 35, from Kuala Kurau; Lance Corporal Damarrulan Abdul Latif, 33, from Ipoh; and Constable Akmal Wafi Annuar, 28, from Lunas, Kedah.