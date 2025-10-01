Lorry driver in fatal Bukit Kajang toll crash freed pending probe

KUALA LUMPUR: The lorry driver remanded in connection with last Saturday’s fatal accident at Bukit Kajang Toll Plaza will be released on police bail tomorrow.

Kajang District Police Chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof stated the release is pending completion of full reports and analysis.

Police have recorded statements from seven witnesses in their investigation.

The investigation papers have been referred to the Public Prosecutor for further action.

Authorities are reviewing potential action against the lorry driver’s employer in coordination with relevant agencies.

The involved lorry will undergo inspection by the Chemistry Department and PUSPAKOM this Thursday.

These inspections aim to determine the precise cause of the accident.

One victim has been transferred to Putrajaya Hospital for continued treatment.

Another victim remains under care at Kajang Hospital following the incident.

A third victim was discharged yesterday from a private hospital in Kajang.

Media reports indicated the accident involved brake failure on the lorry.

The collision involved a lorry, a car, and two sport utility vehicles.

The tragic incident resulted in the death of a one-year-old boy.

Seven other individuals sustained injuries in the crash.

The 42-year-old lorry driver’s remand period concludes tomorrow.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. – Bernama