Italy PM Meloni urges Gaza aid flotilla to stop immediately

ROME: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday called on the international aid flotilla trying to deliver aid to Gaza to immediately stop their mission.

Insisting on a confrontation with Israel could upset the current “fragile balance” that could lead to peace based on the plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, Meloni said.

“Many would be happy to disrupt” that plan, Meloni said in a statement.

“I fear that the flotilla’s attempt to breach the Israeli naval blockade could provide a pretext for this. Also for this reason, I believe the Flotilla should stop now,“ she added. - Reuters