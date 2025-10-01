SK Putrajaya Presint 11(1) wins World’s Best School Prizes 2025

PUTRAJAYA: Sekolah Kebangsaan Putrajaya Presint 11(1) has been named the winner of the World’s Best School Prizes 2025 by T4 Education.

The announcement places Malaysia once again on the global education stage according to the Ministry of Education.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek attended the special announcement event co-organised by the ministry and Yayasan Hasanah at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre.

She stated that the World’s Best School Prizes are the world’s most prestigious education awards founded by T4 Education.

“Today, SK Putrajaya Presint 11(1) was named as the winner and received US$50,000 (RM235,000),” Fadhlina said at the ceremony.

T4 Education is a United Kingdom-based organisation providing schools a platform to share success stories and innovations.

Its mission is to celebrate schools driving positive change and to highlight best practices for replication worldwide.

Since 2022, T4 Education has highlighted schools making a difference in areas like learning innovation and student wellbeing.

SK Putrajaya Presint 11(1) earned the award for its groundbreaking HELPIE project under the Supporting Healthy Lives category.

Launched in 2023, HELPIE is a mobile application designed to raise awareness and provide mental health support for schoolchildren.

The initiative has already reached more than 1,000 students through its app and peer-to-peer classroom campaigns.

Fadhlina noted Malaysia’s proud record with these prizes, citing two other schools shortlisted in 2022.

“This year, SK Putrajaya Presint 11(1) continues the legacy by standing tall among the world’s 10 best schools,” she said.

Three school representatives will attend the World Schools Summit 2025 at Yasmina British Academy in Abu Dhabi.

Themed “Leadership for a Better World”, the summit gathers education leaders and innovators from around the globe.

Fadhlina added that this recognition elevates Malaysia’s global presence and demonstrates how schools pioneer solutions to youth mental health. – Bernama