Italy warns Gaza aid flotilla of naval call before critical zone

ROME: Italy has informed an international aid flotilla heading to Gaza that its accompanying naval frigate will soon issue a radio call.

The communication will offer participants the opportunity to abandon their ships and return to shore before reaching a designated critical zone.

The Global Sumud Flotilla confirmed receiving this notification from Italian authorities on Tuesday. This flotilla consists of over 40 civilian boats carrying parliamentarians, lawyers, and activists, including prominent Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.

Their mission aims to break Israel’s naval blockade of the Palestinian enclave to deliver humanitarian aid.

The Italian defence ministry stated earlier that its navy would cease shadowing the flotilla once it came within 150 nautical miles of the Gaza shore.

The flotilla organisers have declared their intention to continue sailing towards their destination despite the warning. – Reuters