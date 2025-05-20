Lorry driver in FRU crash pleads not guilty to concealing stolen cows

TELUK INTAN: The lorry driver who is facing a charge of dangerous driving that caused the deaths of nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) members was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with transporting two stolen cows.

Rudi Zulkarnain Mat Radi, 45, pleaded not guilty to a charge of assisting in concealing the two cows, namely, a black KK Cross bull and a white Brahman bull belonging to Rozali Ismail, 66, from Kampung Sungai Keli, Hutan Melintang here.

The offence was allegedly committed in Kampung Kebun Baru, Hutan Melintang, at 6 pm last April 14.

The charge, under Section 414 of the Penal Code, provides a maximum prison sentence of seven years or a fine or both upon conviction.

Magistrate Naidatul Athirah Azman allowed him bail of RM3,000 with one surety and set June 16 for mention.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Izzuddin Fakri Hamdan offered bail of RM5,000 with one surety, but lawyer Mohd Hafizuddin Khan Norkhan, representing the accused, requested a reduced bail on the grounds that his client was facing 10 charges, including causing the death of FRU members in a road crash.

He said the accused also had no income because his license had been suspended, and the two cows had been handed over to the owner.

Last Friday, Rudi Zulkarnain pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here to a charge of dangerous driving causing the death of nine FRU members on May 13. He was allowed bail of RM6,000 with one surety. His employer posted the bail.