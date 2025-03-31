KUANTAN: Police have remanded a lorry driver for four days to assist in investigations into the fatal crash involving three family members at KM 50.8 of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway yesterday.

Bentong police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said the 52-year-old man was remanded starting today to assist in the investigation under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 after being detained at the Bentong District Police Headquarters yesterday.

“The driver has four previous records and also tested negative for drugs,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, the media reported that three people were killed and four others injured in the 4.55 pm accident involving five vehicles, namely a five-tonne lorry, a Honda Accord, a Proton Waja, a Proton Saga and a Subaru.

The driver of the Honda Accord, 29-year-old Wong Kean Yeap, his 34-year-old sister Wong Hwee Moon and their 61-year-old mother Lee Lai Cheng died at the scene.

Three other passengers of the Honda Accord - a 33-year-old man, a five-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl - sustained injuries and were taken to the Bentong Hospital.

The 29-year-old lorry attendant was also injured while the drivers and passengers of the other vehicles were unharmed.