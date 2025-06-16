Lorry owner fined RM100,000 for possessing unlicensed diesel

IPOH: A local man was fined RM100,000 by the Kuala Kangsar Sessions Court today for possession of unlicensed controlled goods (diesel) under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

The Perak Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), in a statement, said that Ong Seow Hooi, 49, owner of a tanker lorry, was accused of committing the offence at Jalan Puncak Bougainvillea, Kuala Kangsar, at 2.45 am on Jan 6, 2024.

“The accused was arrested along with a modified lorry containing 4,432 litres of diesel stored in an intermediate bulk container, which raised reasonable suspicion that he was trading scheduled goods, in this case, diesel, through wholesale or retail transactions without a valid licence.

“The accused pleaded guilty after the charge was read before Judge Rohaida Ishak,” read the statement.

Prosecuting officer Mohamed Nizam Mohamed Yunan led the prosecution.

Ong, who paid the fine in full, would have faced up to 12 months in prison if he had failed to pay the fine.