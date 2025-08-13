PM Anwar demands transparent probe into assault on Rafizi’s son

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged authorities to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the assault case involving the son of former Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli.

Anwar confirmed he had raised the matter with Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

“We have yet to recover from the scourge of bullying in schools, and now we are confronted with another deplorable act — a malicious and treacherous assault on the son of Rafizi Ramli,“ he stated in a Facebook post.

The Prime Minister also extended prayers for the well-being of Rafizi and his family.

Rafizi earlier disclosed that his son was attacked while entering a car with his wife at a Putrajaya shopping mall around 1.45 pm.

He described the assailant as a man who grabbed his son and pricked him with a syringe.

According to Rafizi, two men on a motorcycle, dressed in black attire and helmets, were involved in the incident.

The victim was subsequently taken to a hospital for medical treatment. - Bernama