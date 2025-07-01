Lorry plunges into ravine killing two men

KUANTAN: Two men were killed when the lorry they were travelling in skidded and plunged into a ravine at KM 42.1 of the East Coast Expressway headed towards Kuantan yesterday.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations and rescue division assistant director Mohd Salahuddin Isa said his team received an emergency call in relation to the incident at 8.15 pm.

He said a team from the Bentong Fire and Rescue Station was deployed to the location of the incident, and a search and rescue (SAR) operation was conducted to extricate the victims trapped in the driver and passenger section.

“The SAR operation also involved two tracker dogs from the K9 Unit before the fire department used rescue equipment to extricate the victims from the lorry,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Salahuddin said the first victim was extricated at 7.47 am today, followed by the second victim at 9.30 am.

Both victims were pronounced dead by Health Ministry personnel and their bodies were handed over to the police for further action.