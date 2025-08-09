Malaysia provides consular aid to citizens injured in Bangkok attack

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry is offering consular assistance to two citizens injured in an incident in Bangkok on Aug 7.

The victims are currently receiving treatment in separate hospitals.

The Malaysian Embassy in Bangkok is coordinating with medical teams to ensure proper care.

Travel arrangements are being facilitated for the victims’ immediate family members to reach Bangkok.

Consular officers have visited the injured to monitor their condition and provide support.

The ministry confirmed Thai authorities are conducting a full investigation into the incident.

“Malaysia trusts the Thai authorities to carry out a thorough and transparent investigation,” the ministry stated.

The public has been advised against speculation to allow the investigation to proceed smoothly.

All Malaysian missions abroad remain committed to assisting citizens in distress.

Malaysians in need of consular help can contact the nearest mission or the ministry’s Consular Division.

Bernama reported the victims as Ong, 26, and Gan, 27, who were critically injured in the attack.

The incident occurred near a shopping centre when an unemployed man allegedly set them on fire. - Bernama