LPG crackdown focused on industry, micro-traders spared for now – Fuziah

JOHOR BAHRU: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living ministry (KPDN) has assured that the enforcement of ‘Operasi Gas Memasak’ (OPS GASAK) will not target micro-traders, including self-service laundromats and eateries, until Oct 31.

Its deputy minister Dr Fuziah Salleh said this is because the operation to curb leakage in the use of subsidised Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders is currently targeted at the industrial sector.

“If enforcement officers (under OPS GASAK) visit micro premises, it is primarily to collect information and data.

“We want to understand the exact usage patterns (of LPG) and so on, because services like laundromats and eateries have a direct impact on consumers,” she told a press conference after officiating an enforcement and advocacy programme on usage here today.

Also present were Johor KPDN director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo and state chief enforcement officer Mohd Fuzi Hadi Abd Latif.

Fuziah further urged micro traders to apply for a controlled goods permit if they use more than 42 kilogrammes (kg) of LPG at any one time, the equivalent of more than three 14kg gas cylinders, for safety reasons.

“For example, if an eatery has more than three gas cylinders, they need to apply for a permit because this concerns safety. This requirement remains in effect.

“However, under the 2021 amendment to the Control of Supplies Regulations, traders with permits must use non-subsidised LPG. This is something we are currently reviewing,” she added.

She said the ministry is conducting stakeholder engagements with industry players, including micro traders, petroleum companies, trader associations, LPG wholesalers, restaurant operators and laundromat businesses, to explain the operation, as was done in Johor today.

Previously, Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said OPS GASAK was launched on May 1 to address the leakage and abuse of subsidised LPG cylinders in the industrial and commercial sectors.

Running until Oct 31, the operation is part of the ministry’s latest enforcement initiative under the ‘KITA GEMPUR’ movement, launched on Oct 19.