Moscow concert hall attack trial begins for 19 suspects

MOSCOW: The trial of 19 individuals accused of involvement in the deadly attack on Moscow’s Crocus City Hall last year began on Monday.

The assault, which left 149 dead and hundreds injured, was one of Russia’s worst terrorist incidents.

Armed assailants stormed the concert venue on March 22, 2024, firing at attendees before setting the building ablaze.

The Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Among the defendants are four alleged attackers from Tajikistan and 15 accused accomplices.

The Moscow court scheduled initial hearings for Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Russia, already engaged in its military offensive against Ukraine since 2022, was shaken by the attack.

Despite IS’s admission, Russian authorities attempted to link Ukraine to the incident, a claim Kyiv dismissed as unfounded.

State news agency TASS reported that nearly half of the victims died from smoke and carbon monoxide inhalation rather than gunfire.

The attack also triggered a surge in xenophobic sentiment against Central Asian migrants in Russia. – AFP