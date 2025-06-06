KUALA LUMPUR: The Small and Medium Enterprises Association Malaysia (SAMENTA) has described the government’s decision to postpone the permit requirement for the use of subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders as a timely move to protect local traders.

Its president, Datuk William Ng said although these are minor administrative changes, they have a huge impact on business continuity and the people’s cost of living.

“Without these measures, thousands of small traders, particularly in the micro and non-formal sectors, could be more adversely affected. We are thankful for the government’s proactive approach, which has managed to avoid a crisis in microenterprise business at the national level.

“More importantly, these decisions send a clear and positive message that the government recognises the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as the country’s main economic pillar, as well as being responsive and prepared to improve its policies based on feedback from the grassroots,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said that micro and small-scale traders in the food and beverage sector may continue using subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders without a special permit until the amendments to the Control of Supplies Regulations (PPKB) 2021 are finalised in October.

He also said that no legal action would be taken against this group of traders during the transition period.

Commenting on the exemption from the e-invoice requirement and the extension of the e-invoice implementation invoice for SMEs, Ng said this would protect small traders, hawkers and family-owned businesses, which mostly do not have digital infrastructure, from the burden of compliance that could cause them to go out of business or operate informally.

“We truly appreciate the government’s firm decision to permanently exempt businesses which record annual revenues of below RM500,000 from the e-invoice obligation.

“Similarly, the postponement of the implementation of e-invoices for businesses with revenues below RM5 million to Jan 1, 2026, provides much-needed space and time for SMEs to prepare, upskill and adapt. Such flexibility is crucial for the survival and growth of small businesses in an ever-changing economic landscape,” he said.

Yesterday, the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) said in a statement that taxpayers with revenues or annual sales of below RM500,000 are exempted from implementing the e-invoice system for the time being.

It added that e-invoicing implementation will be postponed to Jan 1, 2026 for businesses with an annual revenue of between RM1 million and RM5 million, and to July 1, 2026 for businesses with an annual revenue of up to RM1 million.

The IRB said that the decision was taken after the government took into consideration the taxpayers’ commitment, in particular the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which require sufficient time and preparation to comply with mandatory implementation.