LPG subsidies extended for small food businesses exceeding 42kg limit

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will maintain subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) access for micro and small food and beverage businesses even if their monthly usage surpasses 42 kilogrammes.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali confirmed the Cabinet’s June 5 directive to amend the Control of Supplies (Amendment) Regulations 2021 to formalise this exemption.

Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat, Armizan assured small traders and hawkers would not face additional burdens as subsidies remain intact.

He addressed concerns raised by Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff (PN-Rantau Panjang) regarding LPG price hikes affecting rural traders.

Stakeholder engagement sessions will run until Oct 31 to refine the proposed regulatory amendments.

A control mechanism will also be implemented to curb subsidised gas misuse, including unauthorised commercial diversions. - Bernama