Malaysia MADANI policies boosted by Friends of Ministry grassroots initiative

KUALA LUMPUR: The Friends of Ministry initiative serves as a vital link between government policies and grassroots communities under the Malaysia MADANI framework.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi emphasised its role in strengthening ties between ministries and parliamentarians.

He described the programme as a platform for sharing information while directly addressing public concerns.

The minister made these remarks during an appointment letters ceremony held in Parliament.

Paya Besar MP Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah, who chairs the MADANI Government Backbenchers Club, attended alongside fellow parliamentarians.

Nanta outlined FOM’s core functions including policy feedback collection and implementation support.

The initiative also focuses on improving multi-level communication channels between stakeholders.

Current infrastructure projects under FOM coordination include the Pan Borneo Highway and Sarawak-Sabah Link Road.

Nanta highlighted the Trans Borneo Highway and Central Spine Road upgrades as key developments.

He stressed that collaborative efforts would ensure safer and more sustainable infrastructure nationwide.

The minister expressed confidence in delivering long-term public benefits through this partnership model.

He affirmed the government’s commitment to translating policies into tangible community improvements. – Bernama