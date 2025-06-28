LPNM introduces 22 pineapple-based products to boost downstream industry

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board (LPNM) has introduced 22 new pineapple-based products developed in partnership with local entrepreneurs between 2021 and 2024. This initiative aligns with efforts to strengthen Malaysia’s downstream pineapple industry ahead of the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

Elmie Adha Ismail, Director of LPNM’s Product Development and Biotechnology Division, stated that the board targets 25 innovative products by the end of 2024, reflecting the 13MP’s emphasis on innovation and downstream industry growth.

The new products span food and non-food categories, including pineapple vinegar, pickles, energy drinks, livestock feed pellets, pineapple fibre threads, and items made from pinapeat (dried pineapple residue).

“The development of these products is a collaborative effort between LPNM, researchers, and entrepreneurs to create innovative, competitive, and marketable goods,” Elmie Adha told Bernama during an interview at the National Pineapple Day event.

Currently, the division is engaged in 18 research collaborations with agencies under the 12MP, focusing on marketability, industry suitability, and benefits for entrepreneurs.

Elmie Adha highlighted that these criteria ensure research outcomes positively impact pineapple entrepreneurs, potentially expanding their income opportunities along the value chain.

Technology transfer initiatives have also played a key role, with over 1,000 participants nationwide involved in expanding downstream pineapple applications.

The National Pineapple Day event showcased 78 pineapple-based products, including 27 food items, 32 non-food products, 11 health-related goods, and eight cosmetic and personal care items derived from pineapple fruit, leaves, stems, and waste.

This year’s theme, *Nanas Kita, Kebanggaan Negara*, underscores pineapple’s versatility as a multi-purpose commodity driving rural economic growth. The ‘three harvests’ strategy (Plant Once, Harvest Thrice) further supports income generation for farmers and entrepreneurs by maximising farm yields.

“We promote the use of pineapple waste for bromelain enzymes, textile fibres, organic fertilisers, health supplements, and personal care products, transforming agricultural waste into valuable resources,” Elmie Adha added.