SHAH ALAM: Police have confirmed that there was no criminal element involved in the death of a Taiwanese man who was run over by a Light Rail Transit (LRT) train at the Pusat Bandar Puchong station last Tuesday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the incident was the result of the victim’s own actions, and the case remains classified as sudden death (SDR).

“Investigations found no indication of foul play or negligence.

“We have evidence indicating that the victim fell due to his own actions,“ he told reporters here today.

Earlier reports stated that CCTV footage showed the 63-year-old man, who entered Malaysia on May 31, walking alone before falling onto the tracks and being hit by the LRT train.

Police have contacted the victim’s family in Taiwan for further action.