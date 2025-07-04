Malaysia retains Asian seat at FAO Council till 2028 with Thailand

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has successfully retained its role as the Asian representative at the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Council, partnering with Thailand for the 2026-2028 term.

The decision was confirmed during the 44th FAO Conference in Rome, Italy.

The Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM) highlighted Malaysia’s collaborative efforts with regional partners, including Thailand, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, and Pakistan, to secure the seat.

“Malaysia has worked closely with partners in the Asian region to conduct negotiations and reach collective agreements,“ the ministry stated.

The FAO Council serves as the primary executive body, overseeing policies, work programs, and budgetary matters for the organisation.

Members are elected for three-year terms based on regional representation. Malaysia’s renewed term begins on July 1, 2026, and will extend until the conclusion of the 46th FAO Conference in 2029. - Bernama