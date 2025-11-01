GEORGE TOWN: The Light Rail Transit (LRT) Mutiara Line project will feature 21 strategically located stations, including a provisional station on Penang South Reclamation Island-A (PSR-A), covering a total distance of 29.5 kilometres (km).

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the alignment starts at PSR-A with two terminus stations, namely Penang Sentral and the Tun Abdul Razak Complex (KOMTAR).

“Both routes will operate on alternating schedules to ensure smoother journeys with optimised travel times.

“A key enhancement of the LRT Mutiara Line project is the connection from KOMTAR to Penang Sentral, improving accessibility for residents on both sides of the Penang Strait,” he said at the project’s groundbreaking ceremony at the Bandar Sri Pinang LRT Station site here today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officiated the event, with Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and MRT Corp chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Zarif Hashim also present.

Loke said the federal government had agreed to take over the project’s implementation from the Penang government following Cabinet approval in March last year.

He added that the project had been meticulously planned to enhance connectivity throughout Penang, enabling seamless access to key economic and cultural hubs.

In addition to supporting the “Penang Silicon Design @5km+” initiative and upgrades to the Penang International Airport and the Bayan Lepas Free Industrial Zone, the LRT Mutiara Line will serve as a growth catalyst, particularly for the state’s crucial electrical and electronics (E&E) industry.

“The project will improve mobility for Penang residents and provide seamless integration with other major transportation modes.

“Through the connection to Penang Sentral, passengers will have easy access to ETS and KTM Komuter services in Butterworth,” he said.

Elaborating, Loke said MRT Corp, as the project developer, would work closely with the state government to establish Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) at the Tapak Pesta site, signifying a new era of urban renewal in Sungai Nibong.

He explained that the planned depot development at Tapak Pesta would be integrated with residential and commercial areas, including affordable housing and various facilities to support the daily activities of local communities.

“The LRT Mutiara Line project will not only enhance connectivity for Penang residents but also improve their quality of life, empower local communities and drive inclusive development.

“From construction to operations, the project is set to create numerous job opportunities, contributing to economic empowerment and workforce inclusivity in Penang,” he added.