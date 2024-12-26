LRT station brawl: Six more individuals detained

KUALA LUMPUR: Six more individuals believed to be involved in a brawl between two groups of football supporters at the Bandar Tasik Selatan Light Rail Transit (LRT) station last Friday have been detained in the federal capital.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the suspects, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on Tuesday afternoon and remanded for one day starting yesterday.

He said the six suspects were released today after their statements were recorded to assist investigations under Sections 147 and 427 of the Penal Code.

“The investigation has been referred to the deputy public prosecutor, but the report needs to be completed before a decision is made,“ he said in a statement today.

Rusdi added that two other suspects, aged 22 and 24, who were previously remanded on Tuesday, were also released on police bail today.

On Dec 21, police identified a viral video showing a brawl between two groups of football supporters at Bandar Tasik Selatan LRT station on the Ampang-Sri Petaling line.

The incident involved 20 to 30 individuals behaving aggressively by fighting, throwing trash bins, and kicking train doors, resulting in damages. Prasarana Malaysia Berhad lodged a police report over the incident.