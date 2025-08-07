Lumut RGT project to create 3,000 jobs under 13MP in Perak

IPOH: The Lumut Regasification Terminal (RGT) project, a key initiative under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), is set to create around 3,000 jobs for local residents, particularly in welding.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad confirmed the project will be developed in two phases at the Lumut Maritime Industrial City (LuMIC), with construction expected to start early next year.

“No fewer than 3,000 jobs. To me, that is quite an achievement, as the Perak Sejahtera 2030 Plan aims to create as many employment opportunities as possible,“ he said.

Saarani shared this after officiating the National-Level ‘Nadwah Facing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Challenges Within the Framework of Sharia’ at the Royal Perak Golf Club.

He added that the state government will prioritise identifying and nurturing local talent in relevant fields to maximise the project’s economic impact.

The Menteri Besar also thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for including Perak Sejahtera 2030 initiatives in the 13MP.

“This shows that the Federal Government is committed to supporting and facilitating this project. Looking at the content of the 13MP, I hope this backing will continue until we succeed in making Perak a truly prosperous state,“ he said.

The 13MP, tabled on July 31, includes five major Perak projects: Kerian Green Integrated Industrial Park (KIGIP), High-Tech Automotive Valley (AHTV), Perak Halal Industrial Park (Perak HIP), LuMIC, and the Lumut RGT project.

Petroliam Nasional Bhd will develop RGT3, with a liquefied natural gas processing capacity matching existing terminals in Sungai Udang, Melaka, and Pengerang, Johor. - Bernama