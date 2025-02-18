Luxury boarding for cats

SEBERANG PERAI: A growing number of cat owners in Penang

are turning to luxury services to ensure their pets are well taken care of when they are away.

Since Ufi’s Premium Cat Hotel opened its doors in July 2022, Nur Athirah Ahmad Nazri Rizal has elevated the concept of feline care to impressive levels.

Established at a cost of RM200,000 and located in Kepala Batas, the hotel is a cut above other cat boarding facilities. Apart from herself, there are two “cat specialists” to attend to the pets, CCTV monitoring, rooms equipped with a “toilet”, contraptions for play and a sleeping area. Prices for a night’s stay are affordable, ranging from RM38 for an economy capsule to RM110 for a larger cubicle.

The largest enclosure can hold up to eight cats. There are a total of 60 boarding spaces, with four options.

Nur Athirah, 24, also known as Tiera, formed the idea of premium cat hotel when she could not find one that suited her needs.

“I used to travel and I needed a place for my beloved best friend, Ufi,” she said of her seven-year-old grey British Shorthair, which the hotel is named after.

She said her hotel offers individual CCTV access for owners to view their cats on their phones, in addition to 24-hour air-conditioning.

“We also installed 16 CCTV cameras for around-the-clock surveillance and security so that owners can have peace of mind,” she said, adding that since 2022, more than a thousand cats have been boarded at the hotel.

Nur Athirah said it gets very busy during festive seasons, and owners need to book a month in advance just to secure a space.

“Cat owners may pack their cats’ favourite food or allow us to feed them our high-quality kibble. The cats are fed three times a day and we also use filtered water for the pets.”

She added that other services such as grooming and emergency visits to the veterinarian are available.

“Our specialists are trained and hold certifications in cat handling and grooming,” she said, adding that the hotel does not accept cats that have not been vaccinated.

“The cats are also not allowed to play with other boarders.”

Nur Athira said every cat gets 30 minutes of playtime and while the duration depends on the number of cats present, it remains an integral

part of the service so that the cats remain active.

“We let the cats play in a safe and enclosed environment that is equipped with toys and contraptions,” she said, adding that new toys are introduced regularly.

The Universiti Teknologi Mara marketing degree student said she has ambitions to expand the brand nationwide.

“I receive mostly positive feedback and have many regular clients. Whenever I get suggestions to improve, I will try to meet their expectations.”

The hotel operates daily from 9am to 7pm except on Tuesdays and Fridays, when it operates from 9am to 5pm.

Ufi’s Premium Cat Hotel is situated at 66, First Floor, Jalan Dagangan 2, Pusat Bandar Bertam Perdana, 13200 Kepala Batas, Penang and can be contacted at 012-273 0040.