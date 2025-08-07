Luxury car owners must settle dues before release says Loke

KUALA LUMPUR: Owners of seized luxury vehicles must clear all outstanding dues before their cars are released, Transport Minister Anthony Loke confirmed.

He stressed that expired road tax and insurance cases require full payment, including fines, with no exceptions.

Loke dismissed claims that some owners preferred paying a RM300 fine over renewing road tax due to lower costs.

“Vehicles seized for expired road tax and insurance will only be released after all payments are settled,” he said.

This includes road tax, insurance coverage, and compound fines, with no shortcuts available.

He spoke after launching the Pandasafe programme by Foodpanda today.

Many owners wrongly assume the RM300 fine is sufficient, Loke noted, emphasising strict enforcement for road safety.

When asked about increasing the compound, he said the ministry is reviewing the proposal but changes require legal amendments.

The Road Transport Department (RTD) has been actively seizing non-compliant vehicles as part of enforcement efforts.

Earlier reports identified over 1,000 luxury cars with long-expired road tax, including Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and Porsches.

Some owners, including celebrities and business figures, claimed these were only used as weekend cars. - Bernama