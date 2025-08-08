Great Eastern launches GMV medical plan and unveils ‘The Great Journey’ with over 85 hospitals on board

GREAT EASTERN LIFE ASSURANCE (MALAYSIA) BERHAD (GELM) has officially launched its latest medical insurance plans — GREAT MediValue (GMV) and GREAT MediValue Plus (GMVP) — designed to offer Malaysians wide-ranging, innovative, and comprehensive medical protection.

With a strong focus on providing accessible healthcare solutions, the GMV plan offers an overall annual limit of RM5 million, while the GMVP plan provides up to RM15 million annually — both with no lifetime limit.

The plans cover a full spectrum of medical needs including pre- and post-hospitalisation treatments, intensive care, surgical fees, and outpatient services.

One of the key highlights is the plan’s emphasis on cancer care, offering extended benefits such as genomic testing and access to advanced medical treatments.

Additionally, customers are rewarded for maintaining good health and for not making any claims within every two-year period — a unique feature that promotes healthier lifestyles.