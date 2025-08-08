Great Eastern launches GMV medical plan and unveils ‘The Great Journey’ with over 85 hospitals on board

GREAT EASTERN LIFE ASSURANCE (MALAYSIA) BERHAD (GELM) has officially launched its latest medical insurance plans — GREAT MediValue (GMV) and GREAT MediValue Plus (GMVP) — designed to offer Malaysians wide-ranging, innovative, and comprehensive medical protection.
With a strong focus on providing accessible healthcare solutions, the GMV plan offers an overall annual limit of RM5 million, while the GMVP plan provides up to RM15 million annually — both with no lifetime limit.
The plans cover a full spectrum of medical needs including pre- and post-hospitalisation treatments, intensive care, surgical fees, and outpatient services.
One of the key highlights is the plan’s emphasis on cancer care, offering extended benefits such as genomic testing and access to advanced medical treatments.
Additionally, customers are rewarded for maintaining good health and for not making any claims within every two-year period — a unique feature that promotes healthier lifestyles.
In conjunction with the launch, Great Eastern also unveiled The Great Journey (TGJ) programme, which brings together 85 hospitals and over 1,000 clinics nationwide.
The event saw the participation of senior representatives from Malaysia’s top healthcare providers, including Sunway Healthcare Group, IHH Healthcare Malaysia, KPJ Healthcare, Asia OneHealthcare, CareClinics Healthcare Services, Qualitas Medical Group, Poliklinik Dr. Azhar Dan Rakan-Rakan, PMG Medical Clinic, and many others.
Speaking at the event, GELM CEO Dato’ Koh Yaw Hui expressed pride in the milestone achievement.
“We are honoured to have onboard 85 hospitals and over 1,000 clinics nationwide to be part of The Great Journey, a programme designed to provide our customers integrated, comprehensive medical care with coordinated support at every step of their healthcare needs.”
TGJ offers policyholders easy access to cutting-edge medical treatments and technologies, along with dedicated hospital support during and after their hospital stay. This includes post-hospitalisation follow-ups, exclusive lounge access, priority admissions, and even Kiddo Express — a seamless admission experience for young patients.
To further support policyholders, fee waivers, COVID-19 screening tests, and other healthcare privileges are also part of the TGJ programme.
Dato’ Koh added, “We extend our sincere gratitude to all TGJ hospitals and clinics for their commitment to our shared vision in ensuring quality healthcare remains accessible and sustainable for all Malaysians.”
For more information about The Great Journey (TGJ) and the GREAT MediValue (GMV) plans, visit https://my.gelife.co/gmv.