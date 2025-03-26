KUALA LUMPUR: With Malaysia taking on the ASEAN Chairmanship for 2025, it has the opportunity to play a more proactive role in empowering disaster management in the region, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said that with Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship, themed ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’, there will be wider opportunities for improvement in disaster management within the country.

“As chairman of the Central Disaster Management Committee (JPBP), I am also proud of the whole-of-nation approach that has been practised in all phases of disaster management, including at the regional and international levels.

“Besides ASEAN member countries, Malaysia is also recognised by the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) of the United Nations through the deployment of the SMART Team to Turkiye, participation in disaster policy negotiations and joint training with foreign agencies,” he said in a statement today.

He said the MADANI government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, will continue to prioritise strengthening policies, accelerating implementation and expanding cooperation as the country faces climate change and increasingly complex disasters.

“Disaster preparedness will be assessed not solely by the function and efficiency of administration at the government level, but the value of the collective responsibility of all people to protect the lives, livelihoods and future of our country together,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said the government is currently fully focused on post-flood efforts and humanitarian aid for all victims once the 2024/2035 Northeast Monsoon season ends.

“Every year, the government, through the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) ensures that all agencies under the JPBP as well as the state and district disaster management committees are always prepared to tackle all forms of disasters for the safety of the people.

“All disaster management initiatives and mechanisms implemented by NADMA, as the leading agency, serve as benchmarks for the effectiveness of policies towards the system’s preparedness and the spirit of nationwide cooperation for the future,” he said.

He added that the disaster aid allocation provided by the Federal government in 2024 also reflected the MADANI government’s concern for disaster victims nationwide.

“This included the RM232 million for all states for the distribution of RM1,000 as Bantuan Wang Ihsan (BWI) to household heads affected by disasters and RM10,000 as BWI death assistance to the next of kin of disaster victims.

“RM9.28 million was allocated for disaster operations management to NADMA to facilitate response and rescue operations for disaster victims at the Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) and Control Posts on Scene (PKTK), be it at the central, state or district levels,” he said.

In addition, Ahmad Zahid said prevention and mitigation measures were also the main focus throughout last year, including cloud seeding operations in selected areas, which showed the government’s increasingly proactive approach to risk reduction.

In terms of operational efficiency, he said that structured training for officers at PKOB and PKTK has been widely implemented.

“The capability to respond has been enhanced through the placement of five Bailey bridges at strategic locations and the procurement of 49 mobile water pumps with the cooperation of the Drainage and Irrigation Department (JPS) in 2024. These pumps have been distributed to Perak, Johor and Kelantan to expedite the process of draining out stagnant flood waters,” he said.