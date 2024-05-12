KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and China have agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of agriculture and food security, in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between both countries.

In a Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) statement today, its minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the signing of the fresh durian export protocol, followed by the first shipment in August, symbolises the close cooperation between the two countries in the agricultural sector.

Mohamad described it as a success for Malaysia in strengthening agricultural trade in the international market.

“Touching on cooperation under the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Agricultural Cooperation signed by both countries in 2016, Malaysia expressed its readiness to host the second Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting in 2025 and subsequently invited China to Malaysia to discuss various issues related to crops, livestock, fisheries and agricultural technology,“ said the statement.

Yesterday, Mohamad received a courtesy visit from Fan Xiaojun, China’s vice chairman of the Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee and member of the Standing Committee of China’s National People’s Congresat at Pertubuhan Peladang Tower here.

Also present were KPKM secretary-general (sec-gen) Datuk Seri Isham Ishak; deputy sec-gen (Policy) Datuk Azah Hanim Ahmad; Agriculture Department director-general (DG) Datuk Nor Sam Alwi; Veterinary Services Department DG Dr Akma Ngah Hamid; as well as senior ministry officials.

In the same statement, Isham also welcomed China’s investment and involvement in the ministry’s five areas of focus, namely efforts to increase production in the fields of aquaculture, cattle farming, corn farming, as well as youth engagement and the empowerment of training institutions.

This also involved technical cooperation related to research and development (R&D) in the agricultural sector between research institutions in Malaysia and China as an initiative to strengthen food security.

Fan Xiaojun, in his response, welcomed Malaysia’s proposal and expressed China’s commitment to strengthening cooperation in the agricultural sector with the country, in addition to saying that he would convey the discussed matters to the relevant agencies in China.