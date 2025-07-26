M’sia monitoring tensions at Thai-Cambodia border

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia is closely monitoring ongoing tensions along the Thai–Cambodian border, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said gunfire has continued despite both countries’ assurance to de-escalate tensions.

“Both the prime ministers of Thailand and Cambodia have made statements and contacted me personally to express appreciation,” he said during a media conference at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre yesterday.

“I have instructed Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to reach out, and I will personally intervene if necessary. At the very least, stop the shooting first and continue talks.”

He also expressed gratitude to the Federation of Thai Industries, which voiced concern over the impact of the border conflict on regional trade.

The conflict centres on overlapping claims near the Preah Vihear and Ta Muen Thom temple areas.

While the International Court of Justice ruled in Cambodia’s favour in 2013, recent violence reportedly began after a Cambodian soldier was killed by a landmine in May, triggering artillery exchanges and evacuations.

In a post on his Facebook page, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said he agreed to the ceasefire because Cambodia did not initiate the fighting.

“The key to resolving the current armed conflict between Thailand and Cambodia is the genuine willingness of the Thai side to accept a ceasefire, which is the first step towards finding further solutions between the two countries.”

Manet said there is unclear reporting by various international media regarding the proposed ceasefire talks initiated by Anwar, the current Asean chair.

He said he only agreed to the ceasefire after hearing from Anwar that Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai had agreed to peace talks.

“However, it is regrettable that just over an hour later, the Thai side said they had reversed their position from agreeing to the ceasefire,” said Manet.

On another matter, Anwar responded to remarks by PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan questioning the handling of a special task force report on Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“He should follow the process, he hasn’t even read the report,” said Anwar.

The task force, chaired by a former chief justice, had recommended action over alleged betrayal of the nation.

“Despite the seriousness of the offence, given Tun’s condition, we proposed not to pursue it further,” Anwar added.