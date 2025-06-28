M’sia needs talent, technical expertise in energy sector – Fadillah

MOSCOW: Malaysia urgently requires skilled talent and technical expertise in electrical engineering, renewable energy, grid systems, and nuclear technology, in line with the government’s focus on the future energy sector, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who is also the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, said career opportunities in these fields are growing rapidly, not only within the public sector but also across the expanding high-technology private sector.

He said the government expects nuclear energy to play an increasingly significant role in the national energy mix, and is therefore seriously exploring its use as one of the strategic options to ensure long-term energy security for future generations.

“The visit to Russia provided an opportunity to examine nuclear power plant technology, safety, and operational models that could potentially be adapted for use in Malaysia,” he said in his speech at a gathering with Malaysians in Russia last night.

The event was attended by 150 students and members of the Deputy Prime Minister’s delegation.

Fadillah stressed that energy and water security remain critical pillars in Malaysia’s goal of becoming a developed nation.

He said both sectors featured prominently in bilateral discussions with the Russian government.

“Investors have shown strong interest in the potential of Malaysia’s energy sector, particularly in high-tech and sustainable technologies,” he said.

Fadillah also noted that strong political confidence is a critical foundation for economic growth and foreign investment.